Taste the Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto

These five of the best cafes and chocolate shops in Toronto are a must-visit to satisfy that hot chocolate craving.

Cacao 70 Toronto

If you’re up for a true chocolate experience, then this Montreal-based cocoa product chain is a must-visit. They serve a goblet-full of warm chocolate served as is or with marshmallows on top. You can visit this chocolate shop at Queen West or Distillery District.

Bobbette & Belle on Yonge

This popular bakery at Queen East and Yonge & Lawrence serves the best dark chocolate drinks and concoctions paired with marshmallows that are hand-torched and floats majestically in every cup.

OMG Baked Goodness

This bakery at Dundas West serves their homemade chocolates with the fluffy, foamy texture, and tantalizes you at first sight. An espresso shot can be added to have it as your daily morning cup.

Soul Chocolate

This East Chinatown cafe is all about small-batch chocolates. Cute cups filled with chocolate are served in various flavors – peppermint, Mayan, or classic flavors.

Arena Coffee Bar

This Leafs-inspired cafe at the Distillery gallery serves special chocolate concoctions, with their King Clancy as the most popular in their hot chocolate menu. Added with whipped cream, maple syrup, this is some chocolate cup worth every penny you have right now.